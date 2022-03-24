Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.65.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 354.41%. Research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,797,712 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Americas Silver by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 1,546,183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Americas Silver by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 827,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Americas Silver by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 666,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

