Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $177.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.70 million and the lowest is $175.00 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $159.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $707.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $776.41 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $790.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $62.44.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,392,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after buying an additional 214,805 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $10,563,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

