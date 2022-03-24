Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Ingersoll Rand also posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $49.32 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after buying an additional 1,395,084 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.