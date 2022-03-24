Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPKGet Rating) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $19.82. 1,769,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $21.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

