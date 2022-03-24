Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 60,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 144,630 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $996,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. 8,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 296.01%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

