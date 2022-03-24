Analysts Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.93 million and the highest is $18.00 million. OptiNose posted sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $98.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $98.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $147.03 million, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $159.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,228,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.62 on Thursday. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.54.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

