Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.13. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.85 to $17.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $21.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.55 to $24.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $12.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $672.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,653. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.51.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

