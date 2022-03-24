Analysts Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,126. TriMas has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in TriMas by 8.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in TriMas by 29.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

