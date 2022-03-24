Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Workiva posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.63. 7,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,219. Workiva has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.08. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.51 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Workiva by 1,215.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after buying an additional 1,174,169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,153,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $67,553,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,096,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after buying an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.