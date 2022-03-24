Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target at $15,563.33

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15,563.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDYPY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($223.93) to £159.90 ($210.51) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($225.12) to £169 ($222.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($204.05) to £138 ($181.67) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.55. 61,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $80.69. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $115.94.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.