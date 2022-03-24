Analysts Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target at $413.33

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $413.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.61) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

