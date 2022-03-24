Analysts Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price at $38.62

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.62.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $77,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,974 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,089.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,752,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.30.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

