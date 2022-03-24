Analysts Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Target Price at $12.33

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms have commented on LYTS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 647.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 419,720 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in LSI Industries by 113.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 490.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 92,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

