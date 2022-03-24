Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) PT at $21.35

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on WU. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,357,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Western Union by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP raised its stake in Western Union by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,747. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

