Analysts Set Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) PT at $56.40

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

VERV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

VERV opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,679,909.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,151 shares of company stock worth $6,558,418 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.