Analyzing CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) & Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Rating) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

CareView Communications has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareView Communications and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareView Communications $6.46 million 1.75 -$11.68 million N/A N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories $16.38 million 0.53 -$7.47 million ($0.18) -3.90

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than CareView Communications.

Profitability

This table compares CareView Communications and Blonder Tongue Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareView Communications -128.50% N/A -182.53% Blonder Tongue Laboratories -8.71% -56.15% -12.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CareView Communications and Blonder Tongue Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Blonder Tongue Laboratories beats CareView Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareView Communications (Get Rating)

CareView Communications, Inc. provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and Caregiver Platform, which offers caregiver connect mobile application to provide a convenient and intuitive interface to capture critical workflows, such as acknowledging and documenting alert presses by the resident. It also offers CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

