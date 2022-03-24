Analyzing Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ellington Financial and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ellington Financial has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellington Financial and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $131.48 million 7.76 $135.25 million $2.63 6.75 Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 2.09 $5.45 million $2.23 5.66

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate. Blue Ridge Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 102.64% 10.24% 2.14% Blue Ridge Real Estate 37.44% 26.56% 23.35%

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.