Analyzing Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Popular pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

84.5% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Popular shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 33.76% 15.84% 1.29% Eagle Bancorp 43.64% 13.46% 1.55%

Volatility and Risk

Popular has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Popular and Eagle Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eagle Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Popular presently has a consensus price target of $106.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.28%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Popular is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Popular and Eagle Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.76 billion 2.39 $934.89 million $11.45 7.23 Eagle Bancorp $404.88 million 4.50 $176.69 million $5.52 10.33

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Popular beats Eagle Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Popular (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 169 branches; and 616 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 23 ATMs in the Virgin Islands, and 91 ATMs in the United States Mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

About Eagle Bancorp (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

