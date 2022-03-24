Analyzing U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) & Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

This table compares U.S. Century Bank and Bank7’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Century Bank $67.42 million 3.44 $21.08 million N/A N/A Bank7 $58.54 million 3.70 $23.16 million $2.54 9.41

Bank7 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Century Bank.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Century Bank and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Century Bank N/A N/A N/A Bank7 39.56% 20.20% 2.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of Bank7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Century Bank and Bank7, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Century Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. Century Bank presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.71%. Bank7 has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. Given U.S. Century Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe U.S. Century Bank is more favorable than Bank7.

Summary

Bank7 beats U.S. Century Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Century Bank (Get Rating)

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

About Bank7 (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.