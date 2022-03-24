Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 264,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,373,826 shares.The stock last traded at $64.68 and had previously closed at $64.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

