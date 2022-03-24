AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of ANAB opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $702.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

