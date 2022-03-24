Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.23) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

LON:APF traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 171.80 ($2.26). 888,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.40 ($2.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £367.28 million and a P/E ratio of -95.44.

In other news, insider Robert Stan purchased 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £16,919.50 ($22,274.22). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($16,391.26). Insiders sold a total of 727,632 shares of company stock worth $104,557,952 in the last 90 days.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

