ANON (ANON) Market Cap Hits $83,431.09

ANON (ANON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $83,431.09 and approximately $7.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001926 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

