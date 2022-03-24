ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ANTA Sports Products in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

