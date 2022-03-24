ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ANPDY stock opened at $308.83 on Wednesday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $615.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.9117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.14%.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

