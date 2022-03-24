Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,410 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,443.33 ($19.00).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.41) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.77) to GBX 1,340 ($17.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ANTO traded up GBX 28.50 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,789.50 ($23.56). 458,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,456.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,417. The company has a market cap of £17.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

