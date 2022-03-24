Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 377,238 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

