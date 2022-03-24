Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.20.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
