Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of APS stock opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The firm has a market cap of C$138.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

