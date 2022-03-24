Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APYX. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $219.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth $4,461,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,804 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at about $1,781,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 619.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

