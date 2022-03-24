Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) Raises Dividend to GBX 22 Per Share

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ARBB opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.43) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 909.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 887.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.23 million and a PE ratio of 58.62. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 799.98 ($10.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.67).

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.