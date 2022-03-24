ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.81. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 35,369 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $47,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

