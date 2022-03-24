ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Cormark

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperfrom rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.44.

TSE:ARX opened at C$16.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.64. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.16 and a 52 week high of C$16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The stock has a market cap of C$11.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

