Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $89.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $55.66 and a 1-year high of $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

