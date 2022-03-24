Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.43.

NYSE RCUS opened at $32.98 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

