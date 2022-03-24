Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 114,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $504.82. 431,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.08 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

