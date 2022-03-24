Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $120.43. 3,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,556. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average is $134.15. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.