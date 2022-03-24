Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.
KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
