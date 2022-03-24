Arden Trust Co Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $150.82. 5,242,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728,507. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

