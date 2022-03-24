Arden Trust Co Sells 349 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Charles Schwab by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,316,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,465,000 after purchasing an additional 479,150 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $89.75. 6,159,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,693,359. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average is $82.67.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

