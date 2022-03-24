Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 352,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 810,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$161.17 million and a PE ratio of -38.33.
Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)
Read More
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.