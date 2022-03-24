Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arteris.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of AIP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,147. Arteris has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arteris (AIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.