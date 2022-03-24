Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of ARESF opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARESF shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

