Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.47

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.47 and traded as low as $37.27. Artisan Partners Asset Management shares last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 316,553 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.69%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.