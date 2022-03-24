Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,885,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,855,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,000,000 shares of company stock worth $351,302,500 and have sold 76,319 shares worth $4,433,558. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASAN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.45. 5,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,301,992. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.52. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $84.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

