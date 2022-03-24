Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 9,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

