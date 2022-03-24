Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 9,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascendant Resources (ASDRF)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.