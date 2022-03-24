Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 2.5%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 150,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 56,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$20.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.