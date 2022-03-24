ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT Lowered to SEK 285

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 290 to SEK 285 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.20.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

