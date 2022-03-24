Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $23.14 on Monday. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

