Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.18) to GBX 2,700 ($35.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

ASBFY stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

