AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.19. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 1,698 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

