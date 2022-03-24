AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.19. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 1,698 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.
About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
