Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Astra Space.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ASTR. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:ASTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,993. Astra Space has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Astra Space in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astra Space (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astra Space (ASTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.